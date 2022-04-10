What We’re Tracking:

Warm & breezy Sunday

Few storm chances

Above average temperatures

We’re starting off Sunday mild as cloud cover hangs around and winds continue from the south. Temperatures only dropped into the 50s overnight leaving a pleasant start for the day!

Highs this afternoon will do their best to make it into the upper 70s for our eastern counties; but an approaching cold front will likely limit highs out west into the lower 70s. Breeze conditions will remain in place throughout the day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with brief clearing possible around sunset. There is a slight chance areas east of I-35 may see some isolated storms late, but most stay dry.

For the upcoming work week we stay warm for a few days with highs in the 70s to 80s as mild weather sticks around. Besides the warmer weather, chances for strong to severe storms start to return. Monday looks to remain dry but there may be some isolated showers.

We’ll continue to warm up into the 80s by Tuesday before storm chances arrive. There is the potential for severe weather by the afternoon and evening. As of right now the biggest threat looks to be winds with potential hail but we can never rule out a tornado chance. Things will start to line up better by Monday so be sure to stay up to date with the latest information. Once the stronger front moves out, we cool down to average numbers by the second half of the week in the lower to middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez