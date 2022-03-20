What We’re Tracking:

Warm & breezy Sunday

Rain chances by Monday

Cooler midweek

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area until 8 PM.

Temperatures to start for your Sunday are in the lower 40s. A pleasant and very spring-like start considering it is the first day of spring and we’ll quickly warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Strong southerly winds are set to pick up as well in response to our next incoming storm system. Sustained winds will be upwards of 20-25 mph with gusts upward of 35+ mph. Extremely dry conditions will also be in place which is why we’re seeing red flag warnings for the entire viewing area.

Clouds will start to build in late tonight as our next storm system approaches. Depending on the track, we could see several days of rainy conditions. This system is shaping up to provide really good rain chances with lots of moisture in place. Isolated showers look to develop by early Monday afternoon and become more widespread through the evening. Pockets of heavier rainfall is likely with potential for rumbles of thunder and lightning as well.

This system could very well linger through the day Tuesday and potentially early Wednesday. Some models indicate some snowflakes mixing in by Tuesday. The rainy period will force temperatures to take a dip with highs in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday and into the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be on the higher side but much needed as we kick-off the start of spring.

Once the rain moves out, we should start to warm things back up with lower 50s and mid 60s by Thursday and Friday. The warmer air may even continue into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez