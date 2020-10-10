Warm & breezy Sunday before cooler temperatures arrive

What We’re Tracking:

Warm & breezy Sunday

Slight chance for rain Sunday night

Cooler temperatures next week

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s across the region. There is a chance for some patchy fog to develop again late tonight into early Sunday. This could reduce visibility to less than a mile in spots especially low-lying areas. Once the sun rises, it should burn off fairly quickly.

Winds will pick up speed throughout the day from the south anywhere from 20-25 mph. These warm southerly breezes and sunshine will set us up for another warm day with highs in the upper 80s for the majority of Northeast Kansas.

A cold front looks to push through the area Sunday night, which could bring in a slight rain chance for some. Nothing looks too promising at this point as models have been back and forth with how much of the area would see rain. Right now the rain chances appear to be limited to areas North of I-70 who may have the best shot overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday. Not the best chance for rain, especially when we could really use a good watering.

The one thing that the entire viewing area will see is windy conditions overnight. Although you may not hear rain hitting your window, you may very well hear wind blowing against your house as they shift to become northerly sustained at 25-35 mph with wind gusts up to 40-45.

After the cold front makes it’s way through, temperatures will cool down to more seasonable levels. Monday will stay in the low 70s while we gradually warm up through Wednesday where we could see upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday night into Thursday is showing another cold front moving through. This time around could drop our temperatures even more into the 60s as we close out the upcoming work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez