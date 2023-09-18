What We’re Tracking

South breezes will continue to blow at 5-15mph throughout the night. Those stronger breezes will keep temperatures a little warmer than the last few nights, only dropping into the lower 60s for most areas by early Tuesday morning.

A partly cloudy, warm day on Tuesday is expected. However, as we head later in the day, there is a chance for a few isolated showers or storms to develop. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

After that chance for showers and storms, we hold on a low chance for widely scattered rain for both Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for showers and storms will come by Friday and Saturday. Those rains will have a greater impact on temperature as we cool back into the 70s for highs.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller