What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through Monday

Quick storm chance on the way

Mostly dry and warm

Mostly sunny skies are expected to turn into mostly clear conditions this evening. A light breeze will remain in place with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 60s. If you’re looking to head out tonight plan on overall pleasant conditions with a bit of humidity!

Things heat right back up for Sunday with sunshine continuing on and highs returning to the lower 90s. Humidity will start to slowly creep back in as well heading into early next week. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s so be sure to plan on a very hot and humid second half of our weekend.

There looks to be another slight chance for rain late Monday. Storms may arrive by sunset before moving out. This could provide another cool down associated with it by the time we get to the middle of next week. Monday stays hot, though, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 100°.

Behind the rain and the front, temperatures should remain near average for the rest of next week in the lower 90s, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon beyond that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush