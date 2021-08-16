Warm, but seasonal, start to the week

For Monday, we’ll see a few more clouds start to build back into the region with temperatures still about four to five degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s east to the upper 80s west.

Dewpoints will begin to creep back up into the upper 60s, but still not terribly humid, at least not until we get towards the end of the week.

A few stray showers or storms cannot be ruled out for the western portions of the area this afternoon, and a pop-up storm with the heat of the day could be possible tomorrow afternoon, as well.