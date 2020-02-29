Warm, but windy, weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Windy but warm today

Still breezy and pleasant tomorrow but clouds move in

Small shower chance Monday

Today looks to be a sunny and warm day, but with the warmth comes breezy southerly winds. They could be sustained at about 20-25 mph, with gusts even higher. With the warmer air in place and the strong winds as well, fire danger is elevated, so please avoid burning this weekend. Temperatures today should top out in the upper 60s and low 70s!

March starts off on a pretty pleasant note, too. We’ll likely have a bit more cloud cover in place, and that’ll keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but we should still make it into the low to mid 60s tomorrow.

Moisture and instability increase with a cold front that will move through on Monday for a small rain chance late in the day along with changing our winds back to a northerly breeze. Monday should be the coolest day next week as temperatures might be around 45-50 degrees or so. Another warm-up will take us toward the end of next week. Looks like Spring is near!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor