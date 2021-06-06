Warm day ahead with partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze

What We’re Tracking:

Warm days ahead

More humidity through Sunday

Storm chances return next week

An increase in cloud cover will help us moderate our temperatures today but it’s still going to be quite warm outside. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s with a breeze from the South. There is a slight chance a few pop up showers develop during the afternoon but chances look to be very slim and not everyone will see the rain.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm and mostly sunny weather for the next few days, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, and a bit better chance for scattered storms Tuesday. During this time high temperatures will remain in the 80s and the humidity will stay fairly high as well.

Looking ahead to later next week, rain chances taper off, sunshine makes a full return, and temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

