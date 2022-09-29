What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant days ahead

Slight warming by the weekend

Dry conditions continue

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures falling off rather quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s with a light southeast wind at 5-10mph throughout the night.

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as our winds turn out of the south. We may see a bit more clouds drifting through tomorrow, but sunny skies will last through the weekend, as well. Clear, cool conditions will continue for the next several nights. We’ll likely dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s each night through the first part of next week.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see some showers by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller