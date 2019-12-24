Warm, dry Christmas with rain by end of week

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing sailing into Kansas for Santa

Very warm through Christmas

Colder late week with widespread showers Friday into Saturday

A few high, thin clouds are the only thing separating us from a midnight clear on this Christmas Eve. Temperatures are running way above average and will continue to do so into Christmas Day. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s for most areas by early Wednesday morning.

Lots of sunshine on Christmas, along with an unusual dose of warmth. Highs will climb into the middle 60s with a light southerly and southwesterly breeze. A cold front will slide through, but not until late Wednesday night.

Behind the cold front, a noticeable cool-down for the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 40s. Clouds will build in rapidly on Friday with a chance for rain developing Friday evening into Friday night and lasting well into the day on Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on the path this storm system takes. If it shifts to the east at all, then our western counties may change over to some snow before the showers come to an end later in the day on Saturday. Continued cooler weather into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

