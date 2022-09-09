Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Friday with sunshine staying abundant. The humidity stays in a comfortable range through as we end the workweek with light winds.

We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through later today and into tonight. There looks to be a better chance for showers through the daytime tomorrow as the passage of this front has looked to pick up speed with more recent model runs.

Highs this weekend will be noticeably cooler. There could be highs in the 60s to the north tomorrow, ranging to the upper 70s to near 80° south of 1-35. Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70s areawide! Overnight lows may even drop into the 40s early Sunday and Monday!