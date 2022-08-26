What We’re Tracking:

Few clouds today

Rain chances this weekend

Slightly cooler next week

We’re starting off mild in the lower 70s and upper 60s this morning with a few passing clouds. There’s a chance an isolated shower may pop up but chances look slim.

For Friday, we’ll see another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Mostly cloudy skies will be present with a light breeze out of the south. Looking forward to Saturday, highs will once again see the middle 90s with a pattern change on the horizon.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through the start of next week. The best chance for rain is currently shaping up to be Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and then again into Monday. We’ll watch that timing as it could bring some interruption to your weekend plans, especially Sunday.

Behind the rain, we look to cool things down for the start of next week with highs in the lower 80s and potentially even upper 70s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez