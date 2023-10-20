What We’re Tracking

Warm end tot he week

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

A more active pattern for next week

We have another chilly start this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Despite the cooler start to the day, we warm things up through the daytime. Afternoon highs may very well top out in the lower to middle 80s as we feel the effects of an area of high pressure. Expect plenty of sunshine and winds light out of the West.

The weekend should be fairly pleasant with dry conditions and lots of sun. Highs Saturday will top out in the middle 70s with a slight cool down Sunday. Looks like one of the best fall weekends weather-wise is on tap for this weekend!

Winds will start to pick up by the end of the weekend out of the South by Sunday evening. Strong breezes will stick around heading into next week sending our temperatures back into the lower 80s for Monday.

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez