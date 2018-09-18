Warm evening ahead, major cool down in sight

A couple of clouds may linger on throughout the course of the night. Otherwise, it will be another mainly clear and slightly warm night with overnight lows in the low 70s.

This late summer heat continues on through the next couple of days. Low to mid 90s are possible for Wednesday, with high temperatures right around 90° come Thursday. Both days will see plenty of sunshine and humidity, which will keep heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. However, the heat will be a bit more tolerable for the middle portion of the week as opposed to the start of the week with the return of some stronger winds. South winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph for Wednesday and Thursday.

Things start to change late on Thursday as our next cold front pushes through. The chance for showers and storms increases late Thursday, with some lingering showers possible into Friday morning.

As that front pushes through, some cooler air will filter in behind it. Overnight lows will get back down into the 60s for Thursday night, with daytime highs on Friday only getting into the 70s. Not only that, but this cold front will scour out all of the humid and muggy air that the region has been dealing with lately.

Fall officially begins Saturday evening, and it will feel very much like autumn this weekend. High temperatures will only get into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds overhead during the day.