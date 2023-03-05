What We’re Tracking

Warm Sunday evening

Winds continue tonight

Wintery precipitation this week

Tonight, winds will remain fairly breezy out of the south with gusts of up to 30 mph still possible. Temperatures will be rather warm for this time of year with overnight lows near 50 degrees.

We’ll get a fairly weak front that will move through early Monday morning, changing our winds back to the North and ‘cooling’ us down just a bit. Still mild to start the week, though, with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine.

For the rest of our week, we start to see a much more active pattern take place in terms of temperature swings and precipitation chances.

Right now it looks like we’ll have some pretty good chances at rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and potentially even on into the weekend. The big question will be if temperatures can get cold enough to support snow.

As of now, we look to remain above freezing, in the 40s, for afternoon highs over those key days but overnight lows will be a different story. More details will become available as we get closer, so stay up to date with the StormTrack team’s forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush