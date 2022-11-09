What We’re Tracking:

Windy and warm this evening

A few storms Thursday

Big blast of colder air

Windy conditions are expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with partly cloudy skies above. Winds will likely be gusting around 35-40mph, which will keep temperatures mild, in the middle 60s for overnight lows.

Warm weather will be in the 60s to start the day out on Thursday before our next system arrives. Winds will continue to gust around 35 – 40 mph ahead of our cold front that will arrive during the morning hours.

As of right now, the cold front appears to have sped up just a bit. This will confine thunderstorm chances to the eastern half of the area from midday to Thursday afternoon with just spotty showers possible elsewhere.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the warm weather early Thursday down into the middle 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day–straight through the weekend.

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. Our winds, at least, will relax after Friday and remain light through Monday of next week. Highs should gradually warm into the middle 40s by Monday and Tuesday, but the overnight lows will be cold. We’ll go from night time temperatures in the teens over the weekend, into the middle 20s through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller