Warm for some Friday, big cool down in store later this evening

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up part of Friday

Cold front arrives

Much cooler for Saturday

A big warm-up is expected for today mainly for central and southern areas before our next cold front moves in. By mid-afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s along and south of I-70. Cloud cover will be fairly present through the day but peaks of sunshine are definitely possible especially later in the afternoon.

The warmer air doesn’t last long as a much cooler wind spreads in by late this afternoon and evening. Just before sunset expect temperatures falling into the 30s pretty quickly. There is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing temperatures.

We’ll clear out early Saturday as we struggle to warm things up. Temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend for Sunday.

Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday and potentially lower 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez