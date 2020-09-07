Warm for some Monday before chilly air arrives for all

What We’re Tracking:

Not so hot for Labor Day

Much cooler starting Tuesday

Midweek rain chances

For Labor Day itself the initial wind shift with our front moves through, turning our wind to the east and northeast by afternoon. That will keep highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some of our northern counties could be slightly cooler if the cool air behind the front starts to make its way across the area.

Once the cold front fully moves through on Tuesday, the chilly air will surge southward throughout the course of the day and temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s through midweek. However, by Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s as rain develops and north winds at 25mph. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday with off and on chances across the area. Temperatures will not be able to warm past the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Looking further ahead to the end of the week into next weekend, rain chances start to diminish and most areas could very well be holding on to middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs as an early blast of fall chill moves into Northeast Kansas.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com