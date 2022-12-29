The wind will continue to be breezy through through the day for the southeastern half of the area. This will help our temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60°, but a front will be draped across the area for most of the day, keeping our northern and western counties much chillier. Temperatures north and west will likely be stuck in the 40s all day with a lighter northwest wind in place.

The front swings all the way through this evening, and our winds finally relax a bit through the area as they turn out of the west and northwest briefly. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight, and we’ll stay cooler tomorrow. However, Friday may end up feeling quite pleasant despite that as our winds will be very light, finally!