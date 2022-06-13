What We’re Tracking:

Very warm evening, breezy

Heat and humidity continue through the week

Isolated storms possible late Wednesday

HEAT ADVISORY – For the entire area from noon to 8pm today.

Windy and very warm conditions are expected to continue through the overnight hours tonight. With dewpoints in the upper 60s our air temperatures will need to be adjusted for heat index – even after dark. Plan on temperatures feeling like the 80s and 90s all night. Winds may gust up to 35 mph with mostly clear skies.

The hot weather continues through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday afternoon with a few storms possible as well. By Thursday we should be a few degrees cooler – in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the heat and humidity return with lower 90s continuing on and the humidity causing it to feel closer to triple digits as the first day of summer approaches.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller