What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend through Monday

Quick rain chance on the way

Mostly dry and warm

Heat index values will be in the lower 90s even after sunset tonight so be sure to plan on a warm and fairly humid evening. Other than that mostly clear skies can be expected with just a light breeze out of the South. By sunrise tomorrow we can plan on lower 70s and just a few more clouds in the area as we prepare for a cold front to move through.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle to upper 90s by Monday afternoon with heat index values starting to feel close to 100° yet again. A cold front will move through late Monday and that may very well bring in a slight chance for rain into Tuesday. Most will stay dry through sunset with a bulk of the heavier rainfall happening just past midnight Tuesday morning. This could provide another *brief* cool down by the time we get to the middle of next week.

Behind the rain and the front, we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday and humidity dropping briefly as well. The slight cool down doesn’t last long though as temperatures start to warm back up near average for the rest of next week in the lower 90s, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon beyond that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush