Warm, humid weather with periodic rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms possible tonight

Stretches of nice weather between showers

Continued warm and a bit humid

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the middle 60s with a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Although clouds stick around on Wednesday, we only expect a few showers and storms to form at times through the day. Temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll see a gradual warming trend through the weekend. We’ll also see a bit more humidity working into the area.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through the entire work week and into the weekend, but several breaks and nice weather in between. Despite the periodic precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by the weekend.

This unsettled pattern should gradually wind down into early next week a warm and sunnier weather set-up is in store for next week. Temperatures may even climb into the middle 80s by Monday or Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

