Warm, humid weekend with a few passing showers

What We’re Tracking:

A few passing showers/storms this weekend

Continued warm and a bit humid

Better rain chances on Tuesday

Partly cloudy and humid tonight as temperatures only fall back into the lower to middle 60s once again. The light south wind will continue at around 5-10mph through the night, as well. Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms for several more days, but the next few days should feature a lot more dry time, as well.

Despite the periodic precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by the weekend. Humidity will also stick around, adding a warmer feel as some breaks in the clouds give us some periodic sunshine over the weekend. Saturday is looking a little cloudier than Sunday, but both days have rain chances. Overall, not a washout of the weekend.

This unsettled pattern should gradually break down towards the middle of next week. With a bit more sunshine expected, we should be able to make it into the middle 80s. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a better chance for more organized storms before we clear out a bit in the middle of next week behind the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com