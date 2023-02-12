What we’re tracking

Warm Monday expected

Rain moves in Tuesday

Snow chances on Thursday

Partly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with a light breeze out of the north. Overnight lows will take us into the lower 30s. Our next storm system is just around the corner and should be bringing us some pretty good chances for rain.

Monday will bring another episode of temperatures rising in the upper 50s with a relatively calm wind out of the south. However, winds will start to increase by the evening hours with speeds at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. These strong winds will be associated with a cold frontal system moving through that will bring us our next best chance for rain on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday we will see the beginning of our next system move through, which will provide the viewing area with rain that could be heavy at times. As this system moves through, wind speeds will increase from the southwest at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

By mid afternoon to early evening, the system should move out with clearer and drier conditions returning for Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning. Winds will remain breezy through the overnight hours.

Highs on Wednesday will still remain fairly warm in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a northwest wind at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. As the evening sets in, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens as a strong cold front moves through.

The temperatures dropping will be a big part of the front passing through but it looks like portions of the viewing area could see some accumulating snow too. Locations that favor the best chance for the most snowfall appear to be in the northwestern half of our viewing area. The timing of the snow looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday.

On Friday, the high temperatures will remain much cooler than most of the early weekly trend in the upper 30s. By the weekend, we will see temperatures on the rise again in the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller