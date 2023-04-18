What We’re Tracking

Higher humidity builds in

Storms possible Wednesday night

Cooler weather by the end of the week

With south wind bringing in higher levels of humidity, it will be a very mild night. Overnight lows will only drop back into the lower 60s as our breezy conditions continue. With areas of clouds hanging around off and on for Wednesday, the warmth will continue. Highs tomorrow will, once again, make it into the lower to middle 80s.

The best chance for rain this week appears to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some storms Wednesday night could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat along with damaging wind gusts. The best chance for thunderstorms will be near and shortly after midnight.

There is another chance for some showers by Friday as cooler air builds back in at the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 60s on Friday, and we’ll be even cooler by Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s. Low temperatures by Saturday and Sunday morning may dip into the lower to middle 30s, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller