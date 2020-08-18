Warm, quiet week with returning heat and humidity by the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine ahead

Low humidity for the next few days

Warm-up for the weekend

There’s a chance for some patchy fog to develop early this morning with clear skies and light winds. After that burns off after sunrise, we’ll have lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures for the next few days.

Today looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds are possible late in the day and overnight. Temperatures will get into the lower to middle 80s with the warmest temperatures over the western half of the area. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will drop into the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures should stay near to slightly below average all the way through the week, but we eventually climb back up to near 90° by next weekend, but no significant chance for showers or storms are showing up in the next week as things stand right now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com