Warm Saturday with rain chances early Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Much warmer Saturday

Showers and storms possible early Sunday

Slightly cooler next week

Clouds will try and clear out overnight as temperatures stay mild only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Humidity will start to build in on Saturday. Mostly Sunny skies with light Easterly breezes will allow us to warm up into the middle to maybe even upper 80s during the afternoon. We stay dry but rain chances start to increase just after midnight.

Thunderstorms may hit overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning (mainly between midnight and 8am) and some of those might be rather strong. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temperatures do not warm up nearly as much after the storm producing boundary goes east.

The pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Due to the multiple rain chances, temperatures suffer slightly with upper 60 and lower 70 degree highs across northeast Kansas. We just get progressively cooler for the mid to late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



