Warm Saturday with rain chances returning

What We’re Tracking:

Hot and humid Saturday

Storms become likely Saturday night

Small rain chance Sunday and Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms start to move out of the viewing area as most wake up Saturday morning. We’ll stay dry for the majority of the day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s near almost 90°. With the dew point temperatures rising as well, the humidity will once again return causing heat indices to reach the lower 90s leaving a perfect day to head to the pool! Winds will not be as strong as they were on Friday but will be pretty breezy bringing in warm air from the southwest at 10-20 mph.

After lunch time and closer to the evening hours is when our rain chances return with the Storm Prediction Center putting us in a slight risk for severe weather. Main threats associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and the potential for some hail.

We’ll clear out overnight into Father’s day with low temperatures only dropping down into the 60s so still mild for your Sunday morning. The humidity will still be present, but it will have resided a bit compared to Saturday. High temperatures will end up being in the low to middle 80s for the afternoon along with another chance for some scattered showers that mostly look to stay south of the I-70 corridor.

Entering next week, Monday will leave us with calmer weather until our next chance of showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures start to level out around average in the lower to middle 80s before we warm up again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller