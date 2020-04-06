Warm spring weather takes hold through Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Very warm before a front arrives late Wednesday

Cooler Thursday and Friday

Cloud cover will thin out and clear out for all areas tonight. With the clearer sky, temperatures will still struggle to cool off too much, thanks to a breeze from the south at 5-15mph through the night. By morning, temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60°.

With a fairly warm start to the day, expect a big warm-up for Tuesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine, fairly light wind and temperatures soaring into the lower 80s by late in the day. Gorgeous spring weather for the middle of the week and most of the area will also see highs in the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. That front will arrive in the early afternoon, turning the wind to the northwest at 20-30mph and temperatures will slowly fall through Wednesday afternoon.

With cooler air and more clouds returning for the tail end of the week, there will be a very noticeable change in temperatures. Lows in the upper 30s and highs in the 50s and lower 60s on tap for the end of the week. A few showers possible this weekend, otherwise mainly expecting highs in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

