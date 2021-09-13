Warm start to the week ahead of a cold front

Our humidity will continue to stay low through this afternoon, only making it feel just a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures. Heat index values aren’t a huge concern today as highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Cloud cover will gradually increase as a cold front approaches our area. Winds will remain out of the south at 20-25 mph making for a fairly breezy afternoon

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and temperatures may cool down a bit with a front lingering over our area. Highs will be in the middle 80s with winds starting to relax.

We stay dry through mid-day Tuesday before the cold front slides across the area. Best chance for showers and storms will be late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.