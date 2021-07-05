Warm start to the week ahead of a slight cool down by Wednesday

We’ll start off the work week with clear skies and lots of sunshine. That will help temperatures warm into the lower 90s both today and tomorrow.

We may see some rain chances return late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front moves through the area. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a couple days, into the mid 80s.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the mid 90s to around 100° out west, before another front moves through. It’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday, and will cool us down into the low-mid 80s through the weekend.