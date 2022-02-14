Temperatures should be really pleasant for today as our winds remain fairly light out of the west with highs in the low to middle 50s.

By Tuesday we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. That’s all thanks to the return of a southerly breeze, which could gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday will still be mild in the mid to upper 50s, but our numbers will be dropping through the afternoon as the front swings through. We’ll also see a decent shot at some rain, too, and it will start as liquid with our warm temperatures.

Through the night, as our numbers keep dropping (into the 20s eventually), we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then snow by early Thursday morning.

Models are still having a difficult time coming together on this, but as of right now, it looks like the best shot at seeing wintry precipitation out of this storm will be in the southeastern half of the area. We’ll be ironing out the details over the next day or so, but keep it in mind that your Thursday morning commute could be messy in some spots.