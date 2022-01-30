What We’re Tracking:

Quite warm on Monday

Snow likely for the middle of the week

Several cold days likely

Clear to partly cloudy weather through the night as temperatures cool off rather steadily into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind will stay light and variable, as well.

Monday will be quite warm for late January. Highs may top out into the lower to middle 60s, which is about 20° above average for this time of year. Southwest wind at 10-15mph for much of the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the week but cloud cover will start to build in heading into Tuesday.

We’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and a powerful winter storm for the middle of next week. A few showers could start up late Tuesday as a very brief round of rain, but snow becomes likely throughout the day Wednesday and potentially even into Thursday. The most likely area for heavy snow is along and southeast of the Turnpike with the lower chances in our northern and especially northwestern counties. However, this storm is still hundreds of miles away and will likely shift a bit before arriving. Keep plans in place for a potentially impactful midweek winter storm for parts of the viewing area.

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Friday morning we could see air temperatures well below zero.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller