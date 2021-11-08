Warm start to the week before rain and cooler temperatures move in

This week starts off on the warm side with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today, but a weak system moves through by tomorrow, and that’ll increase our cloud cover and cool us down a bit for Tuesday.

Overnight lows should dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, and by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll likely only make it into the lower 60s if we’re lucky.

Our next, more potent, system looks to move through during the middle of the week. Scattered showers, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder, are likely throughout the day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out.