Warm start to the weekend, rain chances move in overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Warm start to the weekend

Showers and storms possible overnight and lingering early tomorrow

Slightly cooler next week

We’ll start off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase, though, as we go through the day. However, our temperatures will still make it into the low 80s south of I-70 and mid 70s to the north.

Showers and storms could move in overnight, but they move to the east quickly tomorrow morning. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temperatures do not warm up nearly as much after the storm producing boundary moves through. Overall, though, not too bad of a weekend!

The pattern to start off the week looks a bit wet and cooler. Due to the multiple rain chances, temperatures suffer slightly with upper 60 and lower 70 degree highs across northeast Kansas. We just get progressively cooler for the mid to late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com