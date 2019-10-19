Warm Sunday before slightly cooler temperatures return

What We’re Tracking:
- Calm tonight
- Another rain chance late Sunday for some
- Slightly cooler temperatures to start the work week
We continue to stay dry tonight into Sunday as clouds begin to increase throughout the day before a boundary moves through. Temperatures will still make it into the upper 60s and low 70s again, though! This boundary could potentially bring in another rain chance late Sunday but looks to only clip the eastern portion of the viewing area before moving out by Monday morning.
After Sunday night, rain chances start to back off and temperatures drop slightly as we start off the work week in the lower 60s before increasing, steadily, into the upper 60s by Thursday. Overall a very pleasant week is ahead of us before another front pushes through on Thursday bringing in a more widespread rain chance and even cooler temperatures to follow. We could be seeing the return of morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s by this time next week!
KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez