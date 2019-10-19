Warm Sunday before slightly cooler temperatures return

Last year at this time, we had already seen our first snowfall of the season. This fall, there is still no indication of when the first flakes may fly. There is a zero chance of that happening within the next 8 days.

Wednesday was very chilly with highs around 58-60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. We had a good deal of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday was near perfect with the exception of a stronger breeze. Temperatures were above normal with highs around 70.