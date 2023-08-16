What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear night

Lots of sunshine ahead

Triple digits by the weekend

Another mostly clear night, but temperatures won’t be quite so cool as a light south wind continues to move through the region. Low temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 60s by early Thursday morning. However, a weak front pushes through on Thursday, turning our wind to the north and holding temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for one more day.

An area of high pressure in the jet stream flow moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures. Highs could be near the triple digits again. The triple digit heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well.

One thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without much wind, so expect the air to be uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller