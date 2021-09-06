Warm, sunny weather for a shorter work-week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear again tonight

Conditions remain dry

Some midweek cooling

Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with temperatures settling into the upper 60s. Light south wind through the night will keep temperatures just a little bit warmer than the past few nights.

For Tuesday, our weather pattern stays pretty clearing giving us a sunny sky and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s once again. A relatively weak cold front is forecast to move into the region by early Tuesday evening with mainly just a few passing clouds. That front will usher in drier air and a light northerly breeze.

Temperatures drop into the 50s for Wednesday morning with highs only in the lower 80s. Wednesday may turn out to be the most pleasant day of the week, but overall most days will be sunny and warm with pleasantly mild conditions overnight. This pattern will likely stick around into the upcoming weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller