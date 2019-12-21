Warm & sunny weather leading up to Christmas

For those traveling over the next few days, there should be no issues throughout the region as the upcoming weekend looks sunny and warmer! Today will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday will be fairly similar with even more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s while some spots may even get to 60°!

The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. Expect a mostly sunny and warm Monday with temperatures once again in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday and the chance for a White Christmas is essentially zero. We will be too warm and any precipitation that falls should remain liquid. The best chance for any precipitation to fall looks to be in our far northwestern counties at this time. Most of us should stay dry.

We’ll have slightly cooler temperatures for Christmas day, and the rest of the week as well.

The next best chance for rain showers, possibly mixing with snow, looks to be late Friday into Saturday.

One thing is for sure though, Heat Miser is taking over Snow Miser for Christmas this year!