Winds begin to pick up a bit today out of the south, but that will help us warm back to near 70° for eastern and southern parts of the viewing area.

A chance for rain moves our way for the evening as a cold front moves through. It’s not out of the question to see a few embedded thunderstorms, as well. The best chance will likely be over the southern and eastern areas, once again.

There may be a few more lingering showers early Wednesday, but behind the rain we should see a bit of a cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday.

Winds will be the big issue over the next few days. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will likely see wind gusts around 40-45 mph, and dropping back to 30-35 mph gusts by Friday. Fire danger will likely be very high across our western counties during this time.