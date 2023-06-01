We’ve got another chance for scattered storms to develop this afternoon, again. Widespread severe weather is not expected over the next several days, but locally heavy rainfall is going to be the biggest concern. Especially, in locations that have already picked up several inches of rain this week.

Thunderstorm activity will remain scattered through the first half of the weekend, so many spots may remain dry. Just keep it in mind that the chance is there for afternoon storms when your making plans this week.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will be mild in the middle 60s. There doesn’t look to be a whole lot of change to our overall weather pattern for the rest of this week, and even into the first part of next week, so temperatures should remain fairly steady.