Warm temperatures and high humidity continue

Humidity keeps creeping up over the next couple of days. That’ll make it feel a few degrees warmer through the afternoons.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much wind to help stir the air up for us, so get ready for some pretty sticky days ahead, too.

As the humidity rises this week, it will most likely end up being the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values toward 100° by the time we get to Thursday and Friday as our air temperatures make it into the lower 90s.

There will be a chance for some storms on Friday as a cold front makes it’s way through the area, but other than that, our forecast looks to remain fairly dry for the next several days.