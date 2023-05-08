It won’t be quite as hot today as a cold front pushes south of the area. Mainly sunny weather will develop for Monday, but we’ll have a light northerly wind. That northerly breeze will help to keep us in the mid 80s as opposed to those 90s we saw over the weekend. Still above average for this time of the year, but not quite as summery feeling.

The trend quickly becomes unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely for Tuesday, and several rounds of storms possible through the week ahead. As it stands right now, there doesn’t look to be big severe weather outbreaks during this time, but we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm at any time this week.

Despite a nearly daily rain chance, there will be prolonged periods of dry, sunny weather in between giving us a nice, spring week with highs mainly in the 80s as overnight lows look to dip back into the lower 60s.