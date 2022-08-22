After another morning with patchy, low-lying fog, we’ll clear out and enjoy mostly sunny skies. Winds will, once again, be light out of the east. This will help to keep temperatures near average, in the upper 80s, and keep humidity levels comfortable.

Tonight, mostly clear skies continue as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds become calm again but will begin to turn more southerly through the day tomorrow.

For tomorrow, sunshine continues and we get slightly warmer. Highs will continue to steadily climb through the week, and lows stay in the 60s. As high pressure builds into the area, our forecast won’t change too much until we get closer to the weekend. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week.