Warm temperatures continue Saturday with sunshine and breezes

What We’re Tracking:

Warm again Saturday

Slightly Cooler Sunday

Storms by Monday

Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 50s making for a great start to the day on Saturday. Wind speeds will stay out of the south throughout the day at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

The strong winds will help highs soar into the low 80s yet again for Saturday with plenty of sunshine expected to start out the weekend.

A few clouds will start to filter in during the daytime Sunday as we prepare for our next system. Highs will be slightly cooler to close out the weekend in the middle to upper 70s.

The good news is that a majority of our Sunday looks to remain dry, but that could change as the timing of our next storm system hasn’t been very consistent when forecasting. Expect rain chances to increase toward the evening and overnight hours.

Our storm chances start to enter the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rumbles of thunder along with lightning are all on the table here, and there could be some storms on the stronger side as well. Depending on the exact timing of these storms will help determine how strong these storms actually become.

Rain showers looking to continue through a majority of the daytime Monday and potentially even into Tuesday. We’ll continue to cool down Monday into the lower 70s with lower 60s expected by Tuesday afternoon.

After Tuesday, we start to dry things out with more sunshine but highs look to remain in the middle 60s through the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com