Warm, clear evening

Very hot this week

Slim to no rain chances

Clear skies are expected tonight with heat index values in the lower 90s through about sunset. You can plan on a warm, clear, and calm evening! Overnight lows cruise down into the lower 70s with dewpoints hovering in the middle 60s.

Through the upcoming work week, the heat builds even more with our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Unfortunately, this front looks to pass dry, and it doesn’t look like we get a decent rain chance anytime soon.

Temperatures in our northwestern counties may approach some of the highest numbers we’ve seen all year for Tuesday afternoon – but this particular model (below) seems to be the lone wolf in this line of thinking which lowers confidence just a bit. Nonetheless, expect very warm temperatures for everyone.

We do get a chance to drop a few degrees into the middle 90s for Wednesday, but the best news about that front is that it will lower our humidity for a little while!

By late week and into next weekend, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several more days. Lower 100s may take us straight through the weekend and even beyond into next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush