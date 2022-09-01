Clouds will be passing through at times today, but it’ll still be warm with a light southerly wind. Highs should be able to reach into the lower 90s for most of us.

There’s a slim chance at a couple isolated showers today, but most, if not all, communities should stay dry. There appears to be a slightly better chance for storms Friday night and into Saturday morning, though.

Overnight lows should dip into the mid 60s as we close out the week with slightly more humidity in place. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again but likely feeling a few degrees warmer with dewpoints climbing to near 70°.

Highs will drop closer to average for the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and upper 80s expected. Overall, it looks like a great forecast for any “end of summer” activities you may have planned!