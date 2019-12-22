Warm through Christmas

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy, dense fog possible again tonight

Warm again Monday

Great travel conditions leading up to Christmas

For those traveling over the next few days, there should be no issues throughout the region as high pressure takes hold. That means we’ve got quiet weather in store all the way through Christmas!

The only issue we’ll come across is throughout the overnight hours once again as temperatures drop back down into the 30s but also the potential for dense fog yet again. This looks to favor the southeast area again while also developing northwest as well. Turn on your fog light and make sure you drive with extra caution should you be driving late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Monday looks to be warmer, though, with a few more clouds starting to filter in. Temperatures should climb into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Clouds will continue to increase Tuesday and Wednesday as the 50s and lower 60s stay with us so it looks like we miss the White Christmas yet again this year. Most recent model runs have backed off on any precipitation at all, so it looks like a dry Christmas is what we’ll end up with.

We’ll have slightly cooler temperatures for Christmas day, and the rest of the week as well as we trade in the warming trend for a cooling trend. The next best chance for rain showers, possibly mixing with snow, looks to be late Friday into Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



