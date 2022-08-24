Throughout the rest of the week, dry weather will be the dominant feature. Both the lack of rain and the lower humidity levels of the air, too. We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through the start of next week. The best chance for rain is currently shaping up to be Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and then again into Monday. We’ll watch that timing as it could bring some interruption to your weekend plans, especially Sunday.