Get ready for a very warm day ahead. We’ll warm into the lower 80s with a fairly light wind running 5-10mph. Quite the difference from our 21° high last Wednesday!

There is a cold front that will slide through that will drop our temperatures for tomorrow, but overall, it still looks to be a pleasant day with highs ranging from the mid 50s north to mid 60s south.

By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll finally have a slight chance for some showers to move in. The best chance looks to be on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will start off in the middle 70s on Saturday, then by Sunday, we’ll drop back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.